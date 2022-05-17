Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices rise to new record high of $4.65 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices rise to new record high of $4.65 a gallon
Massachusetts gas prices rise to new record high of $4.65 a gallon 00:22

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a record climb Tuesday, hitting a new all-time high of $4.65 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up five cents since Monday's record high and 23 cents in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.74 less.

The national average is $4.52 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA. The agency says nearly every state is now above $4 a gallon.

California has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.02 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also at a record high of $6.40 a gallon in Massachusetts Tuesday.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.