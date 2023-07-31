Massachusetts gas prices up 10 cents in last week, but lower than national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts jumped 10 cents in the last week, AAA said Monday.

The average price now stands at $3.67 a gallon, up a dime from $3.57 last Monday.

The good news is Massachusetts' average is eight cents lower than the national average of $3.75 a gallon. The national average is up 16 cents in the last week.

AAA says the rising price of oil and the heat across the country appear to be the reasons for the price hikes.

"Gas demand, meaning people fueling up, remains tepid. It's lower now than at this time last year and in 2021," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "But while the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts. Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now."