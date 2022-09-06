Massachusetts gas prices down to $3.91 per gallon; still above national average

Massachusetts gas prices dip below $4 a gallon for first time in nearly 6 months

BOSTON - Gas continues to get cheaper in Massachusetts - though drivers here are still paying more to fuel up on average than the rest of the country.

AAA said Tuesday that the average gas price in the state is down 13 cents from last week to $3.91 per gallon. It's the first time since February that gas has dipped below $4 a gallon.

Nationwide, the average is $3.77 a gallon - 14 cents cheaper than Massachusetts.

The slow start to hurricane season is a factor behind falling prices.

"According to weather analysts, it's the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That's the good news," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining."

Currently, gas in Massachusetts is 48 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but 83 cents higher than this time last year.