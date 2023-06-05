Massachusetts gas prices getting closer to national average
BOSTON - Gas prices remain unchanged in the last week in Massachusetts, but they're getting closer to the national average.
The average price for a gallon is still $3.52 in Massachusetts this week according to AAA.
However, the national average dropped three cents to $3.55 a gallon Monday. It's now just three cents above the Massachusetts average.
California still has the highest average price in the country at $4.87 a gallon.
