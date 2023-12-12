Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices dropping, but still well above national average

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Average gas prices are now below $3 a gallon in 23 states, according to AAA, but Massachusetts isn't one of them.

The average price for a gallon gas in Massachusetts was $3.32 Tuesday. That's down five cents in the last week. But, it's still 18 cents higher than the national average of $3.14.

"Gasoline supply has been exceeding demand, sending pump prices lower," AAA spokesman Mark Schieldrop said in a statement Tuesday. "Prices typically reach a seasonal bottom this time of year. With ample supply here in the Northeast, there's room for prices to edge lower through December."

Texas currently has the lowest average price at $2.60 a gallon. California is still the highest at $4.70.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 1:43 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.