Massachusetts gas prices dropping, but still well above national average

BOSTON - Average gas prices are now below $3 a gallon in 23 states, according to AAA, but Massachusetts isn't one of them.

The average price for a gallon gas in Massachusetts was $3.32 Tuesday. That's down five cents in the last week. But, it's still 18 cents higher than the national average of $3.14.

"Gasoline supply has been exceeding demand, sending pump prices lower," AAA spokesman Mark Schieldrop said in a statement Tuesday. "Prices typically reach a seasonal bottom this time of year. With ample supply here in the Northeast, there's room for prices to edge lower through December."

Texas currently has the lowest average price at $2.60 a gallon. California is still the highest at $4.70.