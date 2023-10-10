Massachusetts gas prices drop 6 cents in last week

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped six cents in the last week, according to AAA.

The agency said Tuesday the average is now $3.68 a gallon, which is the same as the national average.

"Drivers are seeing more relief at the pump after a sharp drop in demand and a sizeable increase in gasoline inventories last week," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement.

Global oil prices have been rising since the war between Hamas and Israel started Saturday. Israel is not a major oil producer, but there's fear the war could eventually involve other Middle East nations and threaten the world's oil supply.

"Oil prices spiked over the three-day weekend, but it's too soon to gauge the impact of the conflict in Israel on gas prices," Maguire said.

California has the highest average price in the nation at $5.77 a gallon.