Massachusetts gas prices drop 6 cents in last week

By Mike Toole

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped six cents in the last week, according to AAA.

The agency said Tuesday the average is now $3.68 a gallon, which is the same as the national average.

"Drivers are seeing more relief at the pump after a sharp drop in demand and a sizeable increase in gasoline inventories last week," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement. 

Global oil prices have been rising since the war between Hamas and Israel started Saturday. Israel is not a major oil producer, but there's fear the war could eventually involve other Middle East nations and threaten the world's oil supply. 

"Oil prices spiked over the three-day weekend, but it's too soon to gauge the impact of the conflict in Israel on gas prices," Maguire said.

California has the highest average price in the nation at $5.77 a gallon.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 1:26 PM

