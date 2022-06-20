Massachusetts gas prices drop slightly again to $5.01 a gallon

Watch CBS News
BOSTON - Drivers are getting a little bit of relief from record-high gas prices as prices dropped slightly again Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $5.01, according to AAA.

Eight days ago, it was a record high $5.05 a gallon. A year ago at this time it was $2.96.

The national average also dropped to $4.98 per gallon, down from the record high $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest prices at $6.40 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady Monday at $6.18 a gallon, down from the record high $6.41 set back on May 18. 

