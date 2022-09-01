Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices drop to $4 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have fallen to an average of $4 a gallon, AAA said Thursday.

Prices have dropped 12 cents in the last week, 47 cents in the last month and $1.05 since hitting a record high of $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.

The national average was $3.83 Thursday, according to AAA. Hawaii has the highest average price in the U.S. at $5.30 a gallon.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

