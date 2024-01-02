Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices dip 3 cents, AAA says trend could continue

BOSTON – Gas prices dipped in Massachusetts slightly for the first week of 2024, and experts believe the trend of lower fuel costs could be hanging around for the time being.

The average gas price in Massachusetts is currently $3.20 per gallon, down three cents from a week ago.

That marks 15 cents lower than one year ago when the average price was $3.35 per gallon.

Massachusetts' average price is 10 cents higher than the current national average of $3.10.

Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast, said prices could remain lower in the immediate future.

"Ample supply of gasoline is keeping a lid on prices and oil traders seem to be shrugging off the situation in the Red Sea for now," Schieldrop said. "Prices could remain lower for the time being since demand typically cools in January." 

