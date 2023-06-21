Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts superintendents call for lawmakers to make free school meals permanent

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts superintendents call for lawmakers to make free school meals permanent
Massachusetts superintendents call for lawmakers to make free school meals permanent 00:22

BOSTON – Dozens of school superintendents across Massachusetts are asking lawmakers to make free school meals permanent.

In a letter, they are calling on Beacon Hill to adopt a plan by the House to use $160 million from the so-called "millionaire's tax" to fund school meals.

Both the Senate and the Gov. Maura Healey have instead suggested extending the pandemic-era meal program for another year.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.