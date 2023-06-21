Massachusetts superintendents call for lawmakers to make free school meals permanent
BOSTON – Dozens of school superintendents across Massachusetts are asking lawmakers to make free school meals permanent.
In a letter, they are calling on Beacon Hill to adopt a plan by the House to use $160 million from the so-called "millionaire's tax" to fund school meals.
Both the Senate and the Gov. Maura Healey have instead suggested extending the pandemic-era meal program for another year.
