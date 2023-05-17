'They just need a chance': Gillette Stadium event shines spotlight on need for foster parents

FOXBORO – There are few causes more worthy than what filled a function room inside Gillette Stadium Tuesday - families who have opened their homes and hearts to foster children, and those children-turned-adults who are better because of it.

"She came into our life, we did fall in love. She was part of our family, she is part of our family. She is completely doted on. Today she is 13, she came in at eight. She is just, home," said Melanie Borges of the daughter she has since adopted.

The Kraft family, with the New England Patriots Foundation and Revolution Foundation, announced $1 million in grant funding to support six foster care organizations across New England.

"There are about 9,000 kids at any point in time that are living in the Massachusetts foster care system. About 13,000 will experience foster care in any given calendar year. There are only about 5,000 licensed foster parents," Hopewell President and CEO Shaheer Mustafa said.

It's a cause close to several Pats players' hearts. That includes Matthew Slater, who was humbled by the foster care journey of his wife's mother.

"Children are so vulnerable. They're so innocent. In a lot of cases they just need a chance. They just need love and support. Every child who has an opportunity to receive that is going to be in a better position for the rest of their lives," Slater said.

Ty Montgomery's own mother's generosity filled his childhood home with love and stability for his siblings.

"My mom, she took in more than 17 foster kids. My first brother was in third grade and he's still near and dear to my heart. Those are still my brothers. I've got nieces and nephews. The word 'foster' was never used in our home," Montgomery said.

It's a gift he says so many have the power to give.

"Anybody has what it takes to give a child love and just to provide a home, and a heart, and a healthy atmosphere," Montgomery said.

For anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or who wants to help spread the word about the urgent need for foster parents, you can connect with the six nonprofits included in this Foster Care Initiative, at the links here: HopeWell, Bridges Homeward, LUK, Inc., Plummer Youth Promise, Rise Above and Foster Forward.