To Do List: Massachusetts February school vacation week family fun

BOSTON – February school vacation week has finally arrived in Massachusetts and there is plenty of family fun to be had.

SCHOOL VACATION WEEK AT PATRIOT PLACE

You can kick off the fun with the kids thanks to events all week long at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

From the February 17-25, family-friendly activities and giveaways will be going on.

Grab the kids for a special scavenger hunt Monday through Wednesday. With entertainment every day and pickleball to boot there's something for everyone.

When: February 17-25

Where: Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

PRESIDENTS' DAY WINTERFEST

Head to Quincy for their Presidents' Day Winterfest on Monday.

Guests can enjoy an ice sculpture demonstration, fire performance, and other special performances. Be sure to snap a selfie with Winterfest's snowflake angel and other surprise stilt walkers.

The event takes place from 1-7 p.m. at Hancock-Adams Common.

When: Monday, February 19, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Hancock-Adams Common, Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

CHINATOWN LION DANCE PARADE

Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Chinatown Lion Dance Parade in the city on Sunday. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., head to the stage by Phillips Square where the festivities kick off.

In honor of Lunar New Year, the annual celebration includes lively music and traditional lion dances.

Be sure to stop by one of the neighborhood's delicious restaurants after for the perfect day.

When: Sunday, February 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Phillips Square, Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information