Massachusetts farmers hit hard by extreme drought

HARVARD - Paul Willard has been working his farm in Harvard as far back as he can remember. The 79-year-old sells tomatoes and pumpkins, but what he's most famous for is his corn. Unfortunately, the sign outside his farm stand says it all.

"Because of the drought there is very little of it," Willard said.

The drought coupled with a relentless heat wave has led to a big portion of his corn crop dried out and suffocated by weeds. Looking ahead he says right now his corn supply looks bleak.

"Everything is going to be in short supply if we have it. And unpredictable supply," Willard said.

Willard says he's dealt with all types of droughts before but this one is different because of the timing.

"It hasn't really rained since April. And it's been dry during critical time of planting," Willard said. "Corn seed lay in the ground, didn't germinate. That's very unusual."

The farm has been in his family since the late 1600s and his customers depend on him.

"It's disappointing because obviously it's not good corn. It's not as good as it should be," Willard said. "We are doing the best we can and make it rain!"