Massachusetts events honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

BOSTON – People across Massachusetts are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back and looking forward.

One of the biggest events of the day is the 53rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast taking place at the Boston Convention and Expo Center with political and community leaders in attendance. Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were among the speakers.

The theme of this year's event was "Reclaiming Our Rights: Education and Activism."

Wu will also perform Monday alongside the Boston Children's Chorus as part of their 20th annual Martin Luther King Day concert.

This will be the first time Wu will perform on the Symphony Hall stage as mayor.

The theme for this year's concert is "Becoming King." It will focus on Dr. King's early years and his path to becoming a civil rights icon.