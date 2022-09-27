Frustrated Massachusetts customers looking for ways to combat skyrocketing energy costs

BOSTON – With electric bills going up beginning November 1, people in Massachusetts are not only frustrated, but looking at ways to save money this winter.

"I've got kids. I've got to work," Michael Gates said. "All that stuff that should be going to them has to go towards just us living our everyday lives."

The Weymouth plumber is understandably frustrated knowing his electric bill will be going way up.

When asked how he will budget the rising costs, Gates said he will keep working, and work Saturdays to support his three sons.

National Grid estimates that customers will see a roughly 64% increase in their monthly bill starting November 1 – from $179 last winter to $293.

"National Grid was going up and up. It was really high," Maribel Encarnacion said. "I couldn't afford it."

It's the reason why the Lynn resident began looking at alternative ways to power her home by switching to solar.

"I was like 'Oh my God.' I'm so glad I got solar panels when I got them because I wouldn't be able to afford it," Encarnacion said. "I've seen a big difference. About $100."

With the cost of just about everything going up, Northeast Clean Energy Council president Joe Curtatone said consumers are exploring ways they can save – just to make ends meet.

"More and more people are asking, 'What are the options I have?' Here in Massachusetts, you can call and take advantage of Mass Save and solar programs," Curtatone said. "Check in your local community to get heat pumps."

Some are making smaller routine changes to conserve.

"Heat with wood. Use less electricity. Take public transportation," one man said.

Others plan to work more just to keep the lights on.

"Stop taking our hard-earned money and figure out a better way to deal with things," Gates said.