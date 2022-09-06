Watch CBS News
Barnstable town clerk unable to access ballots in vault, prompting delay to Election Day

BARNSTABLE – Election Day in Barnstable has been delayed Tuesday after the town clerk was unable to open the vault where ballots are stored.

The clerk notified the Secretary of State's Elections Division that they were unable to access the ballots in order to send them to polling places.

Emergency workers are "working to remedy the situation as quickly as possible."

If needed, Sec. of State William Galvin said he will seek a court order to allow polls to stay open past 8 p.m. 

