Over 220 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl shaped like Valentine's Day candy, seized in Lynn

Over 220 pounds of drugs, including some shaped like Valentine's Day candy, seized in Lynn

Over 220 pounds of drugs, including some shaped like Valentine's Day candy, seized in Lynn

Over 220 pounds of drugs, including some shaped like Valentine's Day candy, seized in Lynn

BOSTON – On Monday, the acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts announced the seizure of over 220 pounds in illegal drugs from a home in Lynn, including some shaped like Valentine's Day candy.

Investigators say there were more doses of drugs seized in the house than there are people in Massachusetts.

According to prosecutors, small children were living in the first and second floors of the home where the drugs were being kept.

Police seized guns, cash, and hundreds of pounds of drugs from a Lynn home. CBS Boston

This is believed to be one of the largest single-location seizures in New England history.

The seizure included 9.2 kilograms of fentanyl that was made to look like heart-shaped Valentine's Day candy.

"We have a ton of fake drugs out there. Now we have fentanyl that looks like candy circulating in our communities," acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said at a Monday press conference.

Emilio Garcia, Sebastien Bejin and Deiby Felix have been charged with drug trafficking.

All three are due in federal court next week.