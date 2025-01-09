Massachusetts court transcribers seek first pay raise in 37 years

BOSTON - Massachusetts approved court transcribers have not received a pay raise since 1988, an issue they're trying to get legislators to pay attention to.

Paula Pietrella of Salem has worked as a court transcriber that entire time, for 37 years. "It's been my entire career," she told WBZ. "I like what I do so I'm trained to do this. And I want to continue doing it."

Several years ago, the Massachusetts court system pared down its use of court reporters - people who took live transcripts in hearings, formerly known as stenographers. Instead, the majority of court hearings are recorded on audio software. That audio then gets sent to approved court transcribers, who are independent subcontractors. They take that audio and transcribe it into the written record for the court.

Transcribers paid $3 per page

That written record is then used during appeals and in preparation by attorneys and judges. "It's very important," Pietrella said.

The current rate - which is set by state statute - is $3 per page. For context, Pietrella says one hour of audio could take three to four hours to transcribe and could yield several dozen pages.

Three dollars in 1988 is the equivalent of $8 in 2025, according to inflation calculators. The court transcribers have asked for a raise to just $4.50 a page, a number supported by the Mass. Trial Courts.

A bill proposed in the House by Rep. Marjorie Decker died in the last legislative session without a full vote. "Extremely frustrating," Pietrella said. "I just feel it's a lack of respect for the work that we do. The important work that we do."

Majority of transcribers are women

Pietrella says most of her colleagues in this line of work are women. "The majority, I would say, are women of a certain age. Hardworking, committed, we've been vetted by the trial court. We have a lot of experience. And we love doing what we do," Pietrella said. "I think we are being ignored largely because we are a group of women. We are behind the scenes. We are the quiet voice. Maybe too quiet."

WBZ asked Rep. Decker for an interview. Her office said she was unavailable but noted that she plans to refile the bill this year.

Pietrella hopes that the bill gets more attention from legislators this session, especially since the Legislature gave its members an 11% raise at the turn of the new year.

"It's discouraging," Pietrella said. "To say the least."

She hopes shining a spotlight on the lack of a pay raise in 37 years will bring change for her colleagues.