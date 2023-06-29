10 Massachusetts colleges will be affected most by Supreme Court ruling

BOSTON - The U.S Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, a decision that is reverberating across campuses nationwide. The decision means race can no longer be used as a determining factor in college admissions.

It stems from accusations that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the constitution when they used race to ensure a diverse student body, and the Supreme Court agreed.

In Massachusetts, there are 10 colleges that accept only 20% or fewer applicants each year. They will be hit the hardest by this new ruling.

Those schools are Harvard, MIT, Amherst College, Williams College, Tufts University, Wellesley College, the Olin College of Engineering, Northeastern University, Boston College, and Boston University.

For example, at Williams College, 22% of the student population was made up of Black or Hispanic students. At Boston College 13% of students were Black or Hispanic. At Northeastern, there were the same number of Asian students enrolled, 13%, as Black and Hispanic students combined.

At all these schools, the number of Black students enrolled didn't surpass 10%, a number that could decline with the loss of affirmative action.