Massachusetts College of Art and Design dorm to reopen Thursday after flooding from broken sprinkler system

BOSTON - The Massachusetts College of Art and Design said the Tree House Dorms will reopen Thursday after a broken sprinkler system flooded the floors.

The water flooded the dorms Friday night. Students who had to evacuate told WBZ TV the sprinkler system had been a problem for awhile. In the meantime, evacuated students were relocated to residence halls at other colleges.

"Contractors continue to work diligently to repair the sprinkler system in the building. As of this release, the building is not yet able to be occupied by students. Impacted students continue to be hosted in residence halls made available by local colleges," the college said in a statement.

This wasn't the first problem this academic year at the Tree House Dorms. A damaged pipe impacted three floors this past fall.