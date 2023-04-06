Massachusetts coast sees fog and cool weather, while inland gets sunshine and warmth

LYNN - Thursday brought weird weather to Massachusetts, including a stark difference between the eastern coastline and Central Mass.

"Of course I would love to see blue skies, but at least it's not snowing," said Lynn dog walker Corynne Leblanc, settling for fog along the eastern coast. "It's New England, we have such crazy seasons so it comes with the territory. Eventually our time will come."

Lynn locals Ricky and Betty Anne are used to chillier temperatures too, despite the promise of sunny skies just a few miles west.

"I'd rather be here and put up with over cloud and colder," said Ricky Preston.

As the fog continued to roll into Lynn, our WBZ crew hopped on the Mass Pike heading west, eventually reaching the town of Westboro.

"Out there you can tell it's been raining and windy," said Westboro native Sarah Shamsuddin, stunned by the differences only a few miles away, closer to the eastern coastline.

"It's dark out there and it's not like that here," said Shamsuddin.

The local business owner is keeping her fingers crossed the weather only gets better.

"It's pretty amazing that we have these temperatures. I hear 80s next week, 70s today. It's pretty amazing," said Shamsuddin.