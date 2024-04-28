Does Massachusetts budget need major changes amid cuts and hiring freezes?

BOSTON – State revenue receipts are running behind projections, prompting short-term budget cuts and hiring freezes.

But in an interview with WBZ-TV, Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland) says the moment does not call for major changes in state spending plans.

"Now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal in economic development and housing and lowering the cost of college and other things if we want to continue being a leader with our innovation economy," Spilka said. "I believe that we need to keep investing in our strengths, which are our people, our residents."

Massachusetts migrant housing

One area of pressure on the budget right now is the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on providing shelter and services to the wave of migrants fleeing crime and chaos in other countries.

Spilka noted that "over half of the people who are benefiting from this program are long-term Massachusetts residents," and points the finger at the federal government for failing to pass immigration reform legislation.

"We've been pushing the Biden administration really hard and there may be some sunlight in the near future in terms of some funding," she said

But Spilka also defended aid to the migrants as a necessary humanitarian act.

"My grandfather fled Poland in 1906, he woke up one morning and his best friend was hanging from the town square. And his father turned to him and said 'You're next, so we need to get you out.' And that reminds me of some of the stories that we hear from some of these immigrants coming to our borders now," she said.

Tolls at New Hampshire border?

Spilka was also asked about controversial comments by state Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt floating toll booths at the New Hampshire border and other revenue-raising initiatives.

"I am open to an honest discussion. I believe [residents] do want a 21st-century transportation infrastructure which we all acknowledge we do not have now," she said. "Our RTA's [regional transit authorities] need more assistance, we need to expand them. Our roads and bridges all need help. If we want a 21st-century transportation infrastructure, we need to have an honest and open discussion as to how we build it and how we pay for it."

So are our taxes going up in the near future?

"I'm not looking at that right now," Spilka said. "It's not on my radar right now."