Smoke from brush fires reported in several Massachusetts communities

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.

Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.

Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames.

"Expect the nuisance smoke to continue for some time. The fire still poses no threat to any structures. Please continue to follow the instructions and stay out of the woods until it is safe," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.

Police in nearby Beverly issued a warning not to call police or firefighters about smoke.

"There is NO FIRE in the city of Beverly at this time. Again please do not call the fire department regarding the smoke. We appreciate your cooperation," Beverly Police posted.

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus is closed through Sunday as a result of a separate brush fire.

Natick Police said dozens of people called about smoke throughout town on Saturday. Firefighters confirmed there is no fire in Natick, and the smoke was a "residual smoke condition from a large brush fire in a neighboring community."

Firefighters have spent several days working on a brush fire on the Marlboro-Sudbury town line. As of Friday, that fire was around 21 acres.

Stow Public Safety said their department has received several reports of smoke on the southern part of town as a result of the Marlboro fire.

"The smell is very strong due to the wind blowing the smoke in our direction," Stow Public Safety posted.