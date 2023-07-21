Watch CBS News
Massachusetts considers tax on streaming companies to boost public access stations

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Massachusetts is weighing a streaming tax for companies like Netflix and Hulu.

The money collected would give a boost to local cable access stations that broadcast town meetings and local events - a move that the Nieman Foundation says would be a first in the country. 

Supporters of the legislation say stations are losing funding as more people "cut the cord" on cable. Opponents say it could lead to higher costs for consumers.

The bill, which had a hearing in the Legislature last week, would impose a 5% tax on a streaming company's gross annual revenue on business in Massachusetts.

Cable companies are already required to pay similar fees to fund public access stations. 

