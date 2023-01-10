Massachusetts once again ranked the 'best state for families'

BOSTON - There's no better place to raise a family than Massachusetts, a new ranking affirms.

Personal finance website WalletHub put the Bay State first on its list of the best places for families.

Massachusetts did well in categories like water quality, public school education and parental leave. It also has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the country. But there's room for improvement when it comes to issues like the wealth gap and childcare costs.

New Hampshire was sixth on the list, and Mississippi was last.

Click here to see the full ranking.