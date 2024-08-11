Dozens of beaches closed across Massachusetts due to high levels of bacteria in the water

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health, working in conjunction with the Department of Recreation and Conservation, has deemed more than 60 beaches and water locations throughout the state closed due to high bacteria levels.

High bacteria levels close beaches

"No, I didn't know that and I think it's pretty gross and I won't get in the water," said Dorchester resident Caitlin Couture at Savin Hill Beach.

DCR calls it excessive bacteria. They conduct weekly water quality tests to count bacteria levels. The Department of Public Health has posted signs warning people not to swim to avoid risk of illness.

Michael Campbell has lived near Savin Hill Beach for 18 years and is not surprised, which is why he's keeping his family at the water's edge.

"We just were telling him we're going to wash our hands if we're playing before we eat anything and keep our head out of the water," said Campbell.

Trevor Hawkins is being extra careful with his dog Scout. "Knowing that there's high levels of bacteria in the water is definitely keeping us out and being cautious with her going in. She doesn't really go up past knee level and we usually rinse her off over at the showers."

Morgan Ronzca said she wishes the no swimming signs were more noticeable. "The only reason I know is because I work at a Boys and Girls Club," said Ronzca.

Meanwhile, folks at the beach spent Sunday making the most of the incredible weather.

"It's just a little frustrating when it's really hot outside and you want to cool off but it's still nice to get out and enjoy the breeze," said Campbell.

The Department of Public Health said they will continue to publish and update daily a list of beach closure so the public is well aware of which locations are closed and which are safe to swim in.

What beaches are closed Sunday?

Amherst - Puffers Pond (Bacterial Exceedance)

Amherst - Stanley Street Swimming Hole (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ashby - Damon Pond Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ashland - Ashland Reservoir-Main Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Athol - Ellis Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beverly - Dane Street (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beverly - Mingo (Bacterial Exceedance)

Boston - Constitution (Bacterial Exceedance)

Boston - Malibu (Bacterial Exceedance)

Boston - Savin Hill (Bacterial Exceedance)

Boston - Tenean (Bacterial Exceedance)

Braintree - Smith Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Brewster - Upper Mill Pond (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Concord - Walden Pond - Red Cross (Other)

Danvers - Sandy Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Dartmouth - Hidden Bay (CSO/SSO Event)

Dartmouth - Jones Town Beach North and South (CSO/SSO Event)

Dartmouth - Moses Smith Creek (Bacterial Exceedance)

Framingham - Learned Pond Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Grafton - Silver Lake Beach (Other)

Harwich - Sand Pond (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Haverhill - Plugs Pond (Bacterial Exceedance)

Hingham - Hingham Town Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Holland - Collette Drive Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Hubbardston - Asnacomet Pond Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lowell - Merrimac River - Bath House (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lynn - Kings (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lynn - Lynn Shore Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Nahant - Nahant Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Nantucket - Sesachacha Pond (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Natick - Cochituate State Park Beach (Bacterial Exceedance and Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

North Andover - Stevens Pond - Center (Bacterial Exceedance)

Northampton - Musante Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Oxford - Carbuncle Pond (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Salem - Camp Naumkeag (Other)

Salem - Children's Island - Back, Dock and Wally (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salem - Collins Cove (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salem - Juniper Point (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salem - Ocean Avenue (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salem - Osgood (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salem - Willow Avenue (Bacterial Exceedance)

Saugus - Pearce Lake at Breakheart Reservation (Bacterial Exceedance)

Shutesbury - Lake Wyola (Bacterial Exceedance)

Springfield - Bass Pond (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Swampscott - Fisherman's (Bacterial Exceedance)

Swampscott - Kings (Bacterial Exceedance)

Taunton - Watsons Pond (Bacterial Exceedance)

Templeton - Beamans Pond (Bacterial Exceedance)

Townsend - Pearl Hill Pond Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Truro - Longnook (Other)

Wayland - Wayland Town Beach (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

West Stockbridge - Card Pond Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

West Tisbury - Seth's Pond (BActerial Exceedance)

Westboro - Lake Chauncey Beach (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Williamstown - Margaret Lindley Park (Bacterial Exceedance)

Winchendon - Lake Dennison State Park (Bacterial Exceedance)

Winchester - Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic (Bacterial Exceedance)

Winthrop - Halford (Bacterial Exceedance)

Winthrop - Winthrop Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Worcester - Indian Lake Public Beach (Sherburne Avenue) (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Worcester - Lake Quinsigamond - Lake Park Beach and Regatta Point Beach (Bacterial Exceedance)

Worcester - Shore Park (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)