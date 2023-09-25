Watch CBS News
Massachusetts getting $108 million to improve Amtrak service from Boston to Albany

BOSTON - Massachusetts is getting $108 million from the Biden administration to improve railway safety and add Amtrak service between Boston and Albany, New York.

The investment from the Federal Railroad Administration is part of more than $1.4 billion being given to 35 states and Washington, D.C.

According to MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger, the money will help create new Amtrak service connecting Boston, Springfield, and New Haven.

Amtrak Executive Vice President for Strategy and Planning Dennis Newman said the grant allows the railroad to add additional round trips per day between Boston and Springfield.

"I am thrilled we were able to secure this critical funding for central and western Massachusetts, which will lay the foundation for West-East Rail," said Governor Maura Healey said in a statement.

The federal money will also help improve freight rail operations in Massachusetts.

September 25, 2023

