Nearly 80 Amazon packages found on side of Massachusetts road right before holidays

LAKEVILLE - If you're missing an Amazon delivery, it may have been on the side of the road after police in Massachusetts found nearly 80 abandoned packages on Sunday.

Misplaced Amazon packages

Police in Lakeville were patrolling around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when they saw unattended items on the side of Bedford Street. Seargent Shawn Robert determined it was three large totes full of Amazon packages that had been dumped several feet in the woods.

The packages were brought back to the station, counted, and returned to an Amazon distribution center in Middleboro.

Lakeville police are hoping that the nearly 80 packages of Amazon deliveries will still be able to be delivered by the holidays. Lakeville Police Department

"Sgt. Robert likely saved a Christmas headache for many local residents by noticing these totes and getting them back to Amazon, hopefully in time for a holiday delivery," Lakeville Chief Matthew Perkins said in a statement.

Police are investigating why the packages were left on the side of the road and said there are no reports of stolen or missing packages at this time.

Lakeville Police doubled as delivery drivers back in 2021 when they discovered abandoned packages on the side of the road.

What to do if your Amazon package is lost

If you are having delivery issues with your Amazon order, here's what to do depending on your package status.

Amazon recommends that if your order is marked as delivered, but it is not there look for a notice of delivery attempt, check with neighbors, then wait 48 hours before contacting the carrier and then the seller.

If the package status is undeliverable or missing, Amazon may refund the package or recommend that you contact the third-party seller directly.

For more information on what to do if you haven't received your package, click here to go to Amazon's "Where's My Stuff?" page.