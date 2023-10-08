Mass State Trooper returns home after car crash in Salt Lake City
BOSTON - State Trooper Matthew Mcrae was released from a rehabilitation hospital in Charlestown after being seriously hurt in a car accident in Salt Lake City.
Mcrae was on vacation in Utah back in August when the ride share vehicle he was in was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
He has spent the last several weeks recovering and learning how to walk again.
He received a police escort to his home in Ashby.
