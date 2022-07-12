Watch CBS News
Marble slabs fall off truck onto Mass Pike, backing up traffic

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WESTON - Drivers were delayed on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning after marble slabs fell off a truck and onto the highway.

"A tractor-trailer carrying marble slabs had its load shift, causing some of the slabs to drop onto the roadway," Massachusetts State Police said.

The traffic headed eastbound was backed up from Weston, police said. The scene was cleared before noon.

There were no reports of any injuries from the incident. 

First published on July 12, 2022 / 11:25 AM

