Marble slabs fall off truck onto Mass Pike, backing up traffic

WESTON - Drivers were delayed on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning after marble slabs fell off a truck and onto the highway.

"A tractor-trailer carrying marble slabs had its load shift, causing some of the slabs to drop onto the roadway," Massachusetts State Police said.

The traffic headed eastbound was backed up from Weston, police said. The scene was cleared before noon.

Traffic eastbound on the Pike remains backed up from Weston as cleanup is underway of debris in the right lane and breakdown lane. A tractor-trailer carrying marble slabs had its load shift, causing some of the slabs to drop onto the roadway. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xHkaQEFc64 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 12, 2022

There were no reports of any injuries from the incident.