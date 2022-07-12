Marble slabs fall off truck onto Mass Pike, backing up traffic
WESTON - Drivers were delayed on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning after marble slabs fell off a truck and onto the highway.
"A tractor-trailer carrying marble slabs had its load shift, causing some of the slabs to drop onto the roadway," Massachusetts State Police said.
The traffic headed eastbound was backed up from Weston, police said. The scene was cleared before noon.
There were no reports of any injuries from the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.