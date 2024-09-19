Mass Pike westbound temporarily shut down near 495 after truck spills hazardous materials

10 mile backup on Mass Pike after truck crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON - The Mass Pike westbound was shut down in Hopkinton for over an hour Thursday ahead of the afternoon rush hour commute because a truck rolled over and spilled hazardous materials on the turnpike.

The crash happened before the Interstate 495 interchange at mile marker 106. The Westboro fire department said there were reports of injuries.

Photos showed a fire truck, an ambulance and police vehicles at the scene. The crash occured in an area of the highway that is under construction.

Crews were able to lift the truck upright using a crane. All lanes on the highway had reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.