Watch CBS News
Local News

Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks all travel lanes of Mass Pike eastbound in Framingham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Truck jackknifes on Mass Pike, blocking eastbound traffic
Truck jackknifes on Mass Pike, blocking eastbound traffic 00:16

FRAMINGHAM - A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning in Framingham, blocking all travel lanes on the eastbound side of the highway.

Traffic was only getting by in the breakdown lane, MassDOT said at about 11 a.m.

jackknife-pike.jpg
The jackknifed truck on the Mass Pike in Framingham CBS Boston

All lanes were still closed as of noon and traffic was being diverted off at Exit 11 to Route 9 while crews worked to clean up the scene.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries. Drivers should expect delays. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.