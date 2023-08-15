Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks all travel lanes of Mass Pike eastbound in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning in Framingham, blocking all travel lanes on the eastbound side of the highway.

Traffic was only getting by in the breakdown lane, MassDOT said at about 11 a.m.

The jackknifed truck on the Mass Pike in Framingham CBS Boston

All lanes were still closed as of noon and traffic was being diverted off at Exit 11 to Route 9 while crews worked to clean up the scene.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries. Drivers should expect delays.