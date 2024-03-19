New retail development planned over Mass Pike in Boston

BOSTON - We're getting a first look at a new development in Boston that's going right over the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The new "European-Style" plaza will be perched right above the Mass Pike in the Back Bay at intersection of Mass. Ave, Boylston Street and Newbury Street. It will include new housing, stores, restaurants, a hotel and green space.

The new development planned above the Mass Pike. Elkus Manfredi Architects

Stores will start to open this fall. Some of the tenants already signed up for leases include electric car maker Rivian, Greek restaurant chain Avra Estiatorio, George Howell Coffee and Pink Carrot.

The space will be known as "Lyrik" because of its proximately to the Berklee College of Music and the Boston Pops, developers say.

Back Bay Association president Meg Mainzer-Cohen says this will be a "fitting entrance" to Newbury Street.

"Creating this unique new plaza that can be both a gathering place for our community and continue the historic position of Newbury Street as a destination for dining, shopping and entertainment," she said in a statement.