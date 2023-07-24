Mass. lawmakers considering bill to protect concert ticket buyers

BOSTON - Ticket transparency is a hot topic on Beacon Hill and lawmakers on the Consumer Protection Committee are taking up what's being called the "Taylor Swift Bill" to protect buyers from surprise fees.

It stems from the fiasco that happened when fans tried to buy tickets to Swift's shows at Gillette Stadium earlier this year.

Much of Monday's testimony was about providing more protection for people buying tickets.

The bill up for consideration would keep ticketing agencies from adding on surprise fees and make them fully disclose the total cost of tickets before they are bought.

When the Taylor Swift shows went on sale, tickets were snapped up quickly then resold on sites for more than $20,000 over their original price.

Ticketing agencies like StubHub, Live Nation and Ace Ticket told lawmakers they support the changes that are under consideration.

"It seems like everybody is finally coming together and realizing, hey we have to do something," said Ace Ticket CEO Jim Holtzman. "Consumers get ripped off, like whether it was Taylor Swift or Celtics playoffs."

The bill would also prohibit dynamic pricing, a mechanism where businesses drive up prices during high demand.