Mass. high schoolers compete for chance to perform with Boston Pops, Guster

BOSTON - Twenty Massachusetts high school musicians from across the state are competing for a chance to perform with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops and the band Guster.

Nearly 100 kids auditioned for the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition, for which WBZ is sponsor. Of their video auditions, 20 were selected to audition in person on Thursday.

Next, up to four winners will be chosen and get the opportunity to work with celebrity musician mentors.

On Thursday, each high schooler auditioned in front of a panel of judges, including Pops members, a bass player from Saturday Night Live, and James Taylor's pianist.

"It's just the beginning, and if they don't achieve what they think they should have, there's more to come and don't give up," said bass player James Genus as advice to the kids.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Phillips Academy junior Daniel Chin-Garita, who plays the violin.

Others, like Simona Karadoneva from Newton North, sang. "I was really excited [when I got picked]," she said. "If I could win, that would be amazing, just mean the world to me definitely."

There was a jazz quintet, hammered dulcimer player, cellists, and flutists. Dennis Alves, the Director of Artistic Planning at the Boston Pops described the talent as "off the charts."

Once the final four are picked, they will receive coaching from professional musicians until the final concert with Guster on June 6.