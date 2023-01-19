Mass General research finds simple laser treatments may help prevent skin cancer

BOSTON – A Mass General Hospital study found that simple laser treatments may help prevent skin cancer.

The research includes basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas which are the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the United States, and patients who get them often continue to grow new ones over time.

Researchers at Mass General studied 43 patients who had been treated for these types of skin cancers on the face and found that those who were then treated with lasers, currently used to treat scars, sun-damaged skin, and age spots, were at almost half the risk of getting a subsequent cancer on their face over six years.