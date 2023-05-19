Mass General psychologist weighs in on what makes a Swiftie

BOSTON - As Gillette Stadium welcomes Taylor Swift for her weekend's worth of sold-out shows, WBZ TV has also met lots of Taylor Swift fans.

Whether they're waiting in hours-long lines to buy merchandise or still hoping to snag a ticket, Swifties are very dedicated. Dr. Alexandra Gold, a psychologist at Mass General Hospital, says that level of fandom isn't limited to just Swift.

"I don't think it's unique to Taylor Swift, specifically," said Gold. "I think there is something about these public figures that the fandoms develop around."

Gold said Swift's connection with her fans lies in her lyrics.

"What makes it even more personal is that all of the songs have a strong emotional component. People connect around emotions and she does an amazing job at putting the emotions in the story so people feel like they know her. She has shown different sides of herself through her career and people have connected with those because it relates back to their life."

Gold said this kind of fandom can become troubling if it interferes in other parts of life or becomes emotionally taxing but it's rare in cases like this.