Mass General Hospital asking Massachusetts for help with overcrowding

BOSTON - Mass General Hospital is asking the state for help as they struggle with a capacity crisis.

The hospital is asking the state to add 94 beds for help with overcrowding. MGH said the need for emergency care has soared since the pandemic.

The beds would be in a new facility that MGH is building along Cambridge Street in Boston.