Multivitamins may help prevent memory loss according to new Mass General Brigham study
BOSTON - A study in Boston found taking a multivitamin could help protect your brain from memory loss.
Researchers at Mass General Brigham analyzed data from 5,000 adults 60 and older and conducted in-person neuropsych assessments of nearly 600 of them over two years. They found that taking a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement could help prevent memory loss and slow cognitive aging.
The effects were modest but the researchers said multivitamins could provide a safe and affordable way to protect brain health in older adults. But before starting a daily multivitamin, talk to your primary care provider to make sure it's right for you.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.