Multivitamins may help prevent memory loss according to new Mass General Brigham study

BOSTON - A study in Boston found taking a multivitamin could help protect your brain from memory loss.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham analyzed data from 5,000 adults 60 and older and conducted in-person neuropsych assessments of nearly 600 of them over two years. They found that taking a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement could help prevent memory loss and slow cognitive aging.

The effects were modest but the researchers said multivitamins could provide a safe and affordable way to protect brain health in older adults. But before starting a daily multivitamin, talk to your primary care provider to make sure it's right for you.