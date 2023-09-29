Mass DOT strikes deal to install new EV chargers on Mass Pike

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced a plan to install new electric vehicle charging stations along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Guardian Energy Management Solutions won the $341,000 contract to replace, and maintain the new EV chargers.

WBZ reported in June of this year, that the stations were out of service along Mass Pike because the contract with the provider had expired. Only Tesla owners were able to charge their cars.

The replacement work will take up to eight weeks to complete, but there is no start date yet.