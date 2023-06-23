Big win x 3: Woman claims $100,000 Mass Cash prizes on 3 tickets sold at Brockton store

BROCKTON - This big lottery win was three times as nice.

The Massachusetts Lottery says three winning Mass Cash tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at Star Food Mart in Brockton on Sunday - all to the same person.

Brockton resident Gertha Labady claimed her three checks at Lottery headquarters in Braintree on Tuesday.

In the Mass Cash game, people can pick the same numbers for multiple plays. Each play costs $1. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the $100,000 jackpot are 1 in 324,632.