Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people charged in stabbing near Mass and Cass

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

3 people charged in stabbing near Mass and Cass
3 people charged in stabbing near Mass and Cass 00:26

BOSTON - Three people have been charged in connection with a stabbing near Mass and Cass that happened last week.

The Suffolk District Attorney said 20-year-old Jaden Matheiu, 33-year-old Juan Shanks and 38-year-old Mikia Steed were all arraigned on multiple charges in Boston Municipal Court. Police said all three suffered injuries during a chaotic scuffle over a firearm.

Several other people who were involved have yet to be identified.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.