3 people charged in stabbing near Mass and Cass

BOSTON - Three people have been charged in connection with a stabbing near Mass and Cass that happened last week.

The Suffolk District Attorney said 20-year-old Jaden Matheiu, 33-year-old Juan Shanks and 38-year-old Mikia Steed were all arraigned on multiple charges in Boston Municipal Court. Police said all three suffered injuries during a chaotic scuffle over a firearm.

Several other people who were involved have yet to be identified.