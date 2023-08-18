New proposal would move people from Mass and Cass to recovery campus at Widett Circle

New proposal would move people from Mass and Cass to Widett Circle for recovery

BOSTON - In an immediate effort to eradicate the homelessness and drug crisis on Mass and Cass, the Newmarket Business Improvement District announced Friday at the Greater Boston Food Bank new proposal called Recover Boston.

"Housing, treatment and road to recovery is the only way that we can really begin to move us in a direction towards a real solution," South End Forum Chair Stephen Fox said.

The proposal involves building a seven-acre campus located at Widett Circle not far from Mass and Cass, which is currently owned by the MBTA. The campus would consist of five different zones of pallet-style temporary housing that provides all types of services from food to recovery treatment programs in a secure and safe environment.

"There has to be no open drug use and no tent ordinance, and it has to be enforced," Newmarket Business Improvement District President Sue Sullivan said. Recover Boston would house more than 200 people.

"This is not really about, in any way shape or form, moving the crisis from Mass and Cass to another location. This is about taking Mass and Cass and addressing that crisis and beginning to move it into a solution-oriented system," Fox said.

Timothy Choate said he once found himself living on Mass and Cass, now he's well on the road to recovery. He said Recover Boston would make an impact to many that find themselves in similar circumstances.

"It's well-needed, this plan is well-needed. I wish it can happen sooner than later," Choate said.

Civic leaders and stakeholders know this is not a permanent solution but a temporary fix until the Long Island Shelter and the redevelopment of the Shattuck Hospital campus are up and running, which could take another five years. The proposal still needs to be officially presented and have the support from city, state and community leaders.

"I believe Recover Boston, the plan itself, is a path forward that addresses many of the root causes. It will provide a rapid solution to a growing problem that needs to be addressed," State Rep. John Moran said.