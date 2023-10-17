2-year-old boy found on Mass and Cass in Boston

BOSTON – The Boston City Council president is calling for an investigation after a 2-year-old boy was found with his mother in the area known as Mass and Cass.

The toddler was seen in a car parked near Southampton Street with his mother asleep behind the wheel last week. An outreach worker told police the next morning.

When officers arrived, it was about 40-to-45 degrees outside. One gave the boy a blanket to keep him warm.

The 2-year-old was evaluated and "appeared to be in good health," according to the police report.

Boston City Council president Ed Flynn called it a "troubling development" in an interview with the Boston Herald.

According to the Herald, Flynn sent an email to Boston Public Health Commission executive director Dr. Bisola Ojikuto asking for an investigation to find how long and how often the toddler has been on Mass and Cass.