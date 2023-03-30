Masataka Yoshida picks up first Major League hit with RBI single on Red Sox Opening Day

BOSTON -- Not much went right for the Red Sox on Opening Day. At least the team's prized free-agent signing picked up his first hit and RBI.

It took Masataka Yoshida three plate appearances to pick up his first Major League hit, but the Japanese export delivered in the bottom of the sixth against the Orioles on Thursday. Batting cleanup for Boston, Yoshida came through with a sharp RBI single into center in the bottom of the sixth.

Yoshida's first hit cut Baltimore's lead to 8-3 at the time.

In his first MLB at-bat, Yoshida grounded out to second base to end the bottom of the first for Boston. It was a seven-pitch at-bat that saw Yoshida foul off three pitches before grounding out.

Yoshida reached base in his second at-bat after getting plunked by Kyle Gibson in the bottom of the fourth. He was stranded on third base when Christian Arroyo grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Boston signed Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal in the offseason.