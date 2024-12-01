A Boston influencer's guide to the holidays, Instagram style

BOSTON - Looking for Instagram-worthy backdrops to ring in the holiday season? Boston influencer and content creator Marwa Osman of @thecitylists has advice to find the best spots in city to get into the holiday spirit.

Loco

Loco has two locations, one in South Boston and one in Fenway, and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is all decorated for the holidays and the cocktails and mocktails reflect the season - include one cocktail that comes inside an ornament. If you're looking for that perfect picture, Loco in Fenway has a Santa in the back of the restaurant and a holiday tree made of bottles. Also, check out the cookie platter.

"I love that you can go there during the day if you don't feel like coming into the city at night," Osman said.

The Prudential

With 360-degree views of Boston, cocktails and pink-themed decor, The Prudential is also a great choice for a holiday snap - either in front of the city or with the holiday decorations.

"The pro tip is to go there at night so that you can have your cocktail and just see all the twinkly lights throughout Boston while you're enjoying your drink," Osman said. "They have pink trees, pink ornaments. It's just all super pink, and it feels like a winter wonderland."'

Shore Leave

A tiki bar for the holidays? Shore Leave is one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in the South End. With plenty of holiday spirit and a variety of tiki cocktails, flaming drinks, sharable cocktails and a disco ball, there are plenty of photo opportunities.

"Shore leave every year decks out for the holidays," Osman said.

Tuck's by The Fat Cactus

If to you, an Instagram-worthy photo has to include some traditional holiday treats, check out Tuck's. Featured at Snowport, Tuck's offers up delectable hot chocolates that are definitely worth a photo (or two).

"His hot chocolates are over the top in the best way," Osman said.