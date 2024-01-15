Historically Black Boston sorority honors Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

BOSTON – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day on what would have been his 95th birthday. Many people in Massachusetts and around the country are using the day to give back to the community in King's honor.

The Boston chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., a historically Black sorority, gathered at the Dorchester YMCA to put together bags and boxes of supplies for people experiencing homelessness.

"We know that it is only by the grace of god that we are in the situation that we are in and it could take in instance when we are in need so to be able to have a community that's willing to help is wonderful," Kristy Anderson Magras, chapter president said.

The supplies were donated by the chapter.

"The boxes are for shelters we try to give each shelter five boxes of items and the bags are for people who are unhoused and we just hand them out as we go," said June Handy, chapter member and project founder.

This is the 10th year of the Handy family MLK Jr. Day project, but the second year that the chapter has gotten involved with putting everything together.

"I was watching a documentary on him and he was talking about serving others and I was like I can do something small that won't cost so much money and I can gather people together so I thought it's a great way to honor his legacy," Handy said.

Monday's holiday also happens to fall on the sorority's 116th Founders' Day. They pride themselves on their commitment to service.

"Providing service to all mankind is one of the cornerstones of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. so just being able to be here is not a day off for us it's a day on," Magras said.