'Humans used as props': Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday.

Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way.

"They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.

The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island.

"They had what was described as a map and instructions to go where there's housing and jobs waiting for them - and it was a vacant parking lot," Keating said.

Keating said he called Gov. Charlie Baker's office, which "sprang into action." He said agencies and community groups on the island are making sure the migrants are cared for and trying to find out if they have any friends or relatives in the country.

"It's a great contrast to the callousness on one end of how you treat women, children and men. . . and then on the other hand how you care for them on the other end," Keating said.

In a statement, DeSantis said, "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as "sanctuary states" and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."

Keating said Martha's Vineyard doesn't even have enough housing to currently support the people who work there, and that this was a case of "humans used as props."

"It was done with the only intent of trying to get as much publicity as you could," Keating said. "It's beyond lame. . . it's sad."