Search for missing swimmer who jumped off Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard enters third day

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

'The two nicest kids': Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
'The two nicest kids': Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified 02:43

EDGARTOWN - Massachusetts State Police resumed their search Wednesday for a missing swimmer who jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown.

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt.

Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.

brothers-1.jpg
Tavaughn Bulgin and Tavaris Bulgin. Family Photo

State Police said they will continue their search by land Wednesday and possibly by air.

"Weather conditions preclude dive operations today, but a Trooper assigned to the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks is searching the shoreline by ATV and our Air Wing will conduct an aerial search if weather allows," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

The brothers were on the Vineyard this summer as seasonal workers at Nomans Restaurant and living in Oak Bluffs.

The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast at the time.

jaws2.jpg
The "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard. CBS Boston

The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. 

