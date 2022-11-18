Search for masked Martha's Vineyard bank robbers continues; FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant'

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.

According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt.

"This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement."

The robbers were masked, gloved and armed with handguns. Police are seeking information about the masks the suspects were wearing. There have been no arrests.

Masked armed bank robbery suspect at the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury Cape & Islands District Attorney

"This was a targeted crime and there is no additional information that should cause undue fear," District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said Thursday.

A tip prompted police to swarm a Holiday Inn in Falmouth on Cape Cod hours after the robbery, and two nearby schools sheltered in place. Hours later, police cleared the hotel after concluding the robbers were not there.

State and local police and the FBI are all still focused on the scene in Martha's Vineyard. Police say they're checking all ferries and private boats. Ferry service to and from the island was not stopped at any point Thursday, according to the Steamship Authority.